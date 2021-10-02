Aadhaar Card Update: Here's How To Link Your Mobile Number To Identity Document

One of the essential identity documents for Indians is the Aadhaar card to which PAN card and other services are linked via the Unique Identification Number. This document provides various convenient features, including a soft copy of the Aadhaar card that can be taken anywhere using UID and mobile number and so people needn't bother about carrying the physical copy of the document. Now, the identity document can be amended without the hassle by sitting at home and updating or modifying the Aadhaar card online using UID and registered contact number. If the registered mobile number is lost or is currently not in use, one must visit the nearest Aadhaar centre and fill in a form to submit the request.

Go to UIDAI’s official website and enter your locality’s pin code to check the nearest Aadhaar centre. This can be done via the mAadhaar app too. If you cannot operate online, dial the helpline number 1947 to get more details on the nearest Aadhaar Centre or Aadhaar Kendra.

How to update or link mobile number with Aadhaar

At the Aadhaar centre, fill up a form requesting to link the new mobile number and update the Aadhaar database. A fee of Rs 50 will be taken to submit the request. In addition, biometric verification will be required. A unique reference number will be provided to check the status of the update of the document, and that can be used on the mAadhaar app or UIDAI’s official website.

Deadline to link PAN card to Aadhaar card extended

According to a recent statement by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the time limit for linking one's PAN card with biometric ID Aadhaar has been extended till March 2022, which was September 30, 2021, earlier. The decision has been taken considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India. The CBDT has also extended the due date for completion of penalty proceedings under the Income Tax Act from September 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022, followed by the extension of the due date for issuing of notice and passing of the order by the Adjudicating Authority under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1998.

Image: SHUTTERSTOCK