Aadhaar Number Mandatory To Avail Central, State Govt Subsidies, Benefits, Says UIDAI

You may not be able to get the government subsidies and benefits if you don't have an Aadhaar number or enrolment slip, according to the recent circular issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all the Central Ministries and the State Ministries.

In the circular issued by the UIDAI on August 11, the Aadhaar card-issuing body strengthen the Aadhaar rules for persons receiving government subsidies and benefits but without an Aadhaar number. The circular states that having an Aadhaar number is a requirement for anybody seeking government certifications that are used to assess recipients' eligibility for receiving benefits, subsidies, or services under the government scheme, ANI reported.

Aadhaar EID/slip would be required for availing govt subsidies, benefits

The Aadhaar Act contains a provision in section 7 that enables a person who has not been given an Aadhaar number to access benefits, subsidies, and services via other and viable forms of identification," according to the circular released on August 11 by UIDAI.

"Thus in the above backdrop and considering the proviso to Section 7 of the Act...in case no Aadhaar number has been assigned to an individual, he/she shall make an application for enrolment and till such time Aadhaar number is assigned to such individual, he/she may avail the benefits, subsidies and services through alternate and viable means of identification along with Aadhaar Enrolment Identification (EID) number/slip," the circular stated, according to ANI.

This development means that if a person does not yet have an Aadhaar number, they will need to provide an Aadhaar Enrolment Identification (EID) number or slip in order to get services, benefits, and subsidies from the central and state governments. Moreover, the circular also mentioned that more than 99 per cent of the country's adults have already been issued an Aadhaar number as of now. According to the circular, a variety of services and benefits are being provided directly to residents as a result of the widespread adoption of Aadhaar identity by 99 per cent of adults.

"Aadhaar has significantly improved the quality of resident or citizen experience in receiving welfare services... Some government entities may require the Aadhaar number in their respective databases for smooth implementation of the social welfare schemes. Therefore, such government entities may require beneficiaries to provide Aadhaar numbers and made VID optional," the UIDAI said in the circular, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)