Aadhaar-PAN Linking: What Will Happen If You Miss March 31, 2023 Deadline?

The Central government has mandated all taxpayers to link their Aadhaar card with their permanent account number (PAN) by March 31, 2023. As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act 1961, every person eligible to obtain an Aadhaar and has PAN must link their Aadhaar with their PAN by the end of this fiscal year.

If one fails to link the Aadhaar with PAN by the allotted deadline, the 10-digit PAN card number will become inoperative. The IT Department has specifically mandated PAN-Aadhaar linking unless exempted in certain cases.

The Income Tax Department of India took to Twitter and informed, "Last date to link your PAN & Aadhaar is approaching soon! As per IT Act,1961, it is mandatory for all PAN holders, who do not fall under the exempt category, to link their PAN with their Aadhaar before 31.3.23. From April 1, 2023, the unlinked PAN shall become inoperative. Please link today!"

The compulsion of linking was done in order to reduce the occurrence of duplicate PAN cards, which can lead to inaccurate tax calculation and collection. Multiple PAN cards for the same person make it difficult for the authorities to track tax evasion. Thus, the government has taken efforts to promote compliance and prevent tax evasion in the country.

What happens if you miss March 31 deadline?

Your PAN will become inoperative unless linked with your Aadhaar

Inability to file Income Tax returns

Loss of Tax Benefits

Difficulty in obtaining bank services like opening bank accounts as Aadhar and PAN are mandatory

Inability to access loans and credit cards

Without PAN, a higher rate will apply to TDS/TCS deduction

Investors will not be able to carry out any transactions in NSE or BSE

How to link Aadhaar with PAN card?

Visit the official website of the Income Tax Department - www.incometax.gov.in

First-time users must click on ‘Register Here’ first.

Go through OTP verification, create a password by providing the PAN data.

One can log in straight into the website if already registered.

Enter the website and find the 'Link Aadhaar' option at the bottom of the page.

Select the option and enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and your registered name.

Select the Aadhaar option from the drop-down menu to link the two numbers.

How to check if PAN is linked with Aadhaar