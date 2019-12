Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray addressed the media on Tuesday night on November 26, after Uddhav Thackeray is all set to be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. During the address, he said, "The alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will work towards the betterment of people and state." He also said, "We are here to seek the state's and people's blessings." Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath as Maharashtra CM on Thursday, November 28.