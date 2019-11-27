Aaditya Thackeray Urges All Parties To Work Together For Welfare Of Maharashtra

Shiv Sena member and MLA from Worli Aaditya Thackeray urged all parties to work together for the welfare of Maharashtra. Speaking to the press on Wednesday after taking an oath in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday morning, he also said that he would enjoy working with youth in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Maharashtra LIVE Updates: Sena-Cong-NCP Meet To Decide On Portfolios Ahead Of CM Oath

'Excited to work with the young members'

Aaditya, who took oath as a legislator for the first time, said, "It felt great to take the oath today. I hope I will have people's blessings to give me strength."

He further added, "I am excited to work with youth in the state Assembly. We have to work with everyone and every institute because to take Maharashtra forward. During the elections, we stay close or drift apart; but that keeps on happening. Now that the elections have ended, everyone has to work together for Maharashtra. It would be good if all will cooperate in resolving the issues of women, farmers, and youth."

He also said that all the decisions of the government will be taken in consultation with the leaders of all three parties — Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray. "We have only one objective, which is to work towards the progress of the government," he added.

The leaders of all three parties will be meeting on Wednesday to discuss the allocation of portfolios in the State, a day prior to the official ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray taking over as the Chief Minister of the State. Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday in a ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

NCP leader Majeed Memon in a statement on Wednesday said that Congress state president Balasaheb Thorat and NCP's Jayant Patil will become the Deputy CM. However, Balasaheb Thorat has said that no decision has been taken on who will be Deputy CM.

