Aaditya Thackeray Informs Meghalaya CM Of Arrest In Manipuri Girl Spitting Case In Mumbai

A day after the accused who spat on a Manipuri girl in Mumbai was arrested, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday, April 17 informed Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma about the arrest. Taking to Twitter, Thackeray stated that such acts will not be tolerated as he thanked Mumbai Police for the arrest.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister had previously tweeted that he had spoken to Aaditya Thakeray over the incident and that the latter had assured protection of the people from the North-East in the state.

Last week a Manipuri girl was spat at. Meghalaya CM @SangmaConrad ji requested me to check on it. I am informed by @MumbaiPolice that the accused has been arrested. We have no place for such acts and won’t be tolerated. Thank you @MumbaiPolice and DCP Zone 8 for their work — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 17, 2020

Meghalaya CM thanks Thackeray

Replying to Aaditya Thackeray, the Meghalaya Chief Minister thanked him for his intervention into the matter.

@AUThackeray ji thank you for your personal intervention on behalf of the people of north east. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) April 17, 2020

Mumbai police arrests accused

A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Thursday for allegedly spitting on a Manipuri girl last week. According to reports, the accused who is a resident of Kurla, has been identified as Amir Khan.

Last week, the Manipuri girl was walking from Geeta Vihar junction towards Kalina Military Camp in Santacruz where groceries and other essential items were being distributed amid the lockdown. However, a motorbike-rider allegedly spat on her and sped away. Reportedly, the police identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage which showed the motorbike's registration number.

