Aaditya Thackeray On Delhi Election Results Says 'Parties Should Focus On Development Now'

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday congratulated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections for the third consecutive term. In addition, the Shiv Sena leader and former BJP ally said that political parties should focus on development.

"The results of Delhi assembly elections are out and I think everyone should focus on the development. Now everyone should focus on fulfilling their promises while leaving political and electoral issues. In the coming elections, parties should focus on the work that they have done for the people. They should not stoop beyond a point," Thackeray told reporters.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is poised to win 63 of Delhi's 70 seats, leaving the BJP with seven and decimating the Congress, overcoming the BJP's divisive campaign. As he emerged on the victory stage to loud cheers from his AAP supporters and shouted Bharat Mata ki Jai, Inquilab Zindabad and Vande Mataram before saying I love you to Delhiites, many remembered the earnest activist who went on a hunger strike for a Lokpal bill in 2011.

Opposition leaders on Tuesday hailed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's(AAP) landslide win in the Delhi assembly polls as a defeat of the politics of polarisation and hate and a victory of inclusive politics, and said "winds of change" are blowing in the country. With Kejriwal set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third straight term, leaders of non-BJP parties cutting across party lines said the poll outcome showed that elections can be fought and won on the development plank. There was also a call for all regional parties to come together to keep the BJP out of power.

Key BJP ally and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar side-stepped queries on the drubbing received by his party JD(U), the BJP and the LJP but made a terse comment "Janta malik hai" (will of the people is supreme). West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was among the first leaders to congratulate Kejrwial, said the Delhi polls have proven that only development will work. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar utilised the AAP's sweeping win to stress that regional parties need to come together to keep the BJP out of power.

