Aaditya Thackeray Urges Centre To Allow Vaccine Booster Shots; 'lower Age Limit To 15 Yrs'

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday urged the Central government to allow a third booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers and frontline warriors who have been working round the clock to fight the pandemic.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Thackeray also suggested lowering the minimum age of vaccination to 15 years, so as to ensure that secondary school goers and junior college students are protected against Coronavirus.

Further stating that 73% of Mumbai's adult population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state minister requested Mandaviya to consider reducing the vaccination gap to four weeks, just like for those applying to study abroad. He said such a step would help the city achieve its 100% vaccination target by mid-January 2022, without the requirement for more jabs.

I’ve written to Health Minister (GoI) Shri @mansukhmandviya ji, a few suggestions that have come from various interactions with doctors and those closely observing the covid situation closely, so that we can protect our citizens in the light of newly emerging variants. pic.twitter.com/XZcdXFNOYM — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 7, 2021

Thackeray said these suggestions came after interactions with various doctors and experts who are closely monitoring the pandemic situation in the country. He added that these steps can help protect the citizens in the light of newly emerging variants.

Omicron scare in Maharashtra

India is currently dealing with emerging cases of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' that has spread to over 30 countries within 2 weeks of its first detection in South Africa. As of Monday, India has detected 23 Omicron cases from four states and one UT. Of the 23 cases, 10 have been reported in Maharashtra alone, raising health concerns among people and experts.

With the emergence of new COVID strains, the need for a booster shot becomes the need of the hour. The demand for an additional dose has been echoed by the Karnataka government as well as the Indian Medical Association.

Just days ago, India achieved another milestone by vaccinating 50% of the eligible population against COVID-19, with coverage exceeding the 127.61 Crore figure. With this fast-paced vaccination, it is expected that the Centre would make an announcement regarding booster shots soon.