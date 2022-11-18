'Aaftab Attempted To Kill Shraddha Before & She Tried Filing FIR,' Reveals Victim's Friend

In the latest development in the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, the victim's friend on November 18 revealed that Shraddha had filed an FIR against Aaftab earlier in 2020 after she was assaulted by him. Giving out the details of the incident, her friend said that while filing an FIR, Shraddha mentioned that Aaftab used to beat her and had even tried to kill her.

"In 2020, we all helped her in filing FIR after she reached out to us for help saying Aftab beats her. We took her home. The police officer suggested detaining Aftab for interrogation but she said that such things happen in a relationship," Rahul Rai, a close friend of Shraddha Walkar, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Further revealing details, Rai said, "The next day police called her to the police station where she said that she was scared that he will kill her as he had already tried to kill her before and had beaten her multiple times. Aftab used to lock her at home and was involved in another affair. She also said that he talks to other girls as well. Shraddha also mentioned that Aftab uses drugs."

"When again we tried to reach out to her she said don't worry, such things happen. Later, we never came in contact," he added.

Aaftab assaulted Shraddha

In an exclusive report on Friday, Republic TV accessed an image of Shraddha that dates back to December 2020 wherein bruises were seen on her face raising queries that whether Shraddha was assaulted by her live-in partner Aaftab for years.

In the image, bruise marks are seen on her nose and cheek, indicating that she was assaulted. Republic TV also learnt that Shraddha was hospitalised for a back injury in the first week of December 2020.

Aaftab claims to be a drug-addict

Giving a new twist to the murder case, accused Aaftab has now claimed that he is a drug addict and was intoxicated on the day he murdered his live-in partner Shraddha. During the interrogation, it was revealed that Aaftab taking drugs was one of the alleged reasons behind the couple's quarrel. According to the sources, Aftab informed the police that on the day of the murder (on May 18), he was intoxicated with marijuana.

Sources informed Republic Media Network that Aaftab told the police that after fighting with Shraddha on May 18 over the expenses of the house and who would bring some goods from Mumbai to Delhi, he went outside the house, smoked a marijuana cigarette and returned. The accused further said that under the influence of marijuana, he strangled Shraddha to death and stayed near her body throughout the night smoking a cigarette filled with marijuana.

