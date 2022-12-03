Aaftab Makes Huge Revelations During Narco Test About Weapons Used To Chop Shraddha's Body

In the latest update on Shraddha's murder probe, gruesome details have emerged from the Narco test of the killer Aaftab Amin Poonawalla who killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and allegedly chopped her body into 35 pieces. According to the top sources in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), during Aaftab's Narco test, the accused revealed that he used multiple weapons to severe Sharddha's body.

As per the sources in FSL, Aaftab admitted to using a small saw and a Chinese meat cleaver to chop his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar after he killed her by strangulation. It is pertinent to mention that earlier in November Delhi police had recovered a murder weapon used by Aaftab to dismember Shraddha. Now, whether the recovered weapon is a saw or a Chinese cleaver as mentioned by Aaftab during the Narco test, is yet to be ascertained.

#BREAKING | Inside details from Aaftab's narco test accessed by Republic. According to sources, Aaftab used a saw to chop Shraddha's body.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/5AgZzb6F2S — Republic (@republic) December 3, 2022

Notably, Republic TV had earlier reported shocking revelations that killer Aaftab made during his Narco test in connection with the Shraddha murder case. According to the sources, it was reported that the accused Aaftab made five big revelations during his narco test. Aaftab's five big revelations are:

Aftab confesses to Shraddha Walkar's murder in narco test

Aftab admits to using multiple weapons in the narco test

During the narco test, Aftab also said where he had disposed of Shraddha's clothes

Aftab claims that he does not remember where he disposed of Shraddha's severed head

The accused has confessed to killing Shraddha by strangulation

Aftab's polygraph & narco answers same

The answers that Aaftab gave in his polygraph and narco-analysis tests and during the police interrogation are the same, news agency PTI reported citing its sources. It was revealed that the confessions of Poonawala during his 14 days of police custody were similar to those of his responses during his polygraph and narco test.

"He fully cooperated during both tests. He gave the same responses to the questions that were asked by the police during interrogation. There was no change in his statement during his polygraph and narco-analysis test," PTI reported.

Notably, the police are still searching for the skull of Shraddha Walkar and the remaining parts of the body. Notably, the DNA report of Shraddha is expected to come by next week. Since more than 13 bones had been recovered so far, only the quantum and quality of specific bones would be matched by the doctor to ascertain and confirm her death.