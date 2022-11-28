Aaftab 'making Attempts To Disrupt The Narco Test'; Police Recover Shraddha's Finger Ring

Another round of polygraph tests of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body parts into 35 parts is currently underway.

Aaftab's Polygraph test underway

On Monday morning, Aaftab was brought to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in New Delhi's Rohini for the fourth session. The polygraph test which was conducted on Sunday could not be completed. The FSL authorities have been grilling and questioning the accused for the last three days in connection with Shraddha's murder.

As per sources, Aaftab is intentionally making attempts to disrupt the Narco test by falling sick. He did not sleep the whole night and spent the entire night sitting at the gate of his prison cell. He refused to eat food but after being repeatedly asked by the jail administration, he then ate. Aaftab is very smart as he knows if he does not sleep, his mind will not get proper rest and in such a situation it will be difficult to conduct a polygraph or any other test. He is trying to do things that will make him sick and will impact the polygraph test.

#BREAKING | Killer Aaftab being taken for his polygraph test. The FSL authorities have been grilling him over the murder of Shraddha and the questioning will continue for the third day. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/2yi10xPqcH — Republic (@republic) November 28, 2022

According to the Delhi police, for the first time for a polygraph on Tuesday evening. The second session of the test, which was to be held on Wednesday was deferred after Poonawala reportedly "fell ill", so it was conducted on Thursday. The third session was supposed to be conducted Friday but didn't happen and was deferred to Sunday. The polygraph test on Sunday could not be completed so, it is going to be continued today.

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police recovered the finger ring of Shraddha which has been identified by the deceased's father. Apart from this, some more samples of blood stains have been found on the cardboard of Aaftab's rented house in Delhi's Chhatarpur.

Gujarat link in Shraddha Murder case

The Gujarat police have arrested one drug peddler from Surat who is suspected of being the drug supplier of killer Aaftab. The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Faisal Momin and the reason for suspecting him to be Aaftab's drug supplier is that Faisal stayed in Vasai West, the same locality where Aaftab stayed before shifting to Delhi with Shraddha. Police will go through phone records of Faisal as they suspect Faisal and Aaftab may have had mutual friends, according to the sources in Gujarat Police.

This development took place when Gujarat police in a routine check had arrested four peddlers in Surat of which one was Faisal. Of the four arrested drug peddlers, two hailed from Mumbai-- Faisal and Aniket Shinde from Mira Road. This development holds relevance as many friends of the duo have claimed that Aaftab used to consume drugs. Earlier, sources in Delhi Police revealed to Republic TV that Aaftab told police 'he is a drug addict' and was intoxicated with marijuana on May 18, the day he committed the murder of his girlfriend.