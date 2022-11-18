Aaftab Now Claims He's A Drug-addict; Consumed It Before & After Killing Shraddha: Sources

A new twist has emerged in the Shraddha murder case with the killer Aaftab claiming that he is a drug addict and was intoxicated on the day of the murder of Shraddha Walkar.

According to sources in the Delhi police, during interrogation, Shraddha's killer Aaftab told the police that he is a drug addict. Notably, the matter of smoking marijuana has also purportedly come to the fore, over which both allegedly used to argue often. Aftab further claimed that even on the day of the murder (on May 18), he was intoxicated with marijuana, sources told Republic.

Aaftab claimed that after fighting with Shraddha on May 18 over the expenses of the house and who would bring some goods from Mumbai to Delhi, he went outside the house, smoked a marijuana cigarette, and returned, sources told Republic. The accused further said that under the influence of marijuana, he strangled Shraddha to death and stayed near her body throughout the night smoking a cigarette filled with marijuana, sources added.

Team of Delhi police arrives at Vasai

On Friday, a 5-member team of Delhi police arrived at Vasai, a place where Shraddha and Aaftab used to stay before they went to Delhi. The police team will collect more evidence as well as record the statements of people associated with Shraddha and killer Aaftab.

Speaking to Republic, Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil of Vasai police said also confirmed that a team of Delhi police has arrived to probe the Shraddha murder case. "We are cooperating with them," Patil told Republic.

Was Shraddha assaulted by Aaftav for years?

Earlier on Friday, Republic TV accessed an image that dates back to December 2020 wherein bruises are seen on her face. Now, this has raised the question of whether Shraddha was assaulted by her live-in partner Aaftab for years.

In the image, bruise marks are seen on her nose and cheek, indicating that she was assaulted. Notably, Republic TV has also learnt that Shraddha was hospitalised for a back injury in the first week of December 2020. According to the sources in Manikpur police, Vasai, Shraddha was hospitalised at a hospital in Vasai, near Mumbai with a complaint of severe back pain. The police suspect that she had been assaulted by Aaftab, which led to back pain, following which she was hospitalised for three days.