Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling Shraddha Walkar and disposing of her body after chopping it into pieces, has filed two pleas in Delhi's Saket court. Poonawala has demanded the release of his educational certificate (higher education) for completing further studies.

At present, all the documents of Aaftab are with the Delhi Police who are investigating the Shraddha murder case. Along with this, an application was also made to make stationery such as pen, pencil and notebook available in Tihar Jail.

In the second application, Aaftab, through his lawyer, alleged that the chargesheet provided in the soft copy and pen drive is not proper as the "prosecution intentionally provided the soft copy that cannot be read."

"The pen drive is overloaded and it is not supported by any advance computer and the video footage is very mismanaged," it added.

Poonawala demanded that a copy of the chargesheet and video evidence be made available in a folder-wise manner. "The video footage may be in other pen drives as filed in the chargesheet, in the interest of justice," the application added.

Poonawala was friends with several women; their live-in partner suspected he was cheating: Chargesheet

According to Delhi Police's chargesheet, Poonawala was friends with several women and his live-in partner Walker doubted his fidelity which led to arguments between them. Poonawala had also attended a two-week "butchering course" while he was pursuing his diploma in hotel management in Mumbai, according to it.

The chargesheet stated that Walkar had told one of the witnesses that she used to take frequent leave from work citing illness because Poonawala used to beat her.

Furthermore, Poonawala disclosed that he had "friendships" with several women, including a woman residing in Dubai. "Walkar doubted that he was cheating on her and he also disclosed that it was the main issue of his quarrel with Walkar. He disclosed that he used to beat her over these issues," the chargesheet said.

According to excerpts from the 6,629-page-long chargesheet, soon after murdering Walkar, the accused again came in contact with several girls through Bumble, a dating app through which he came to know Walkar.