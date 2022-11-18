'Aaftab Tried To Choke Her To Death In 2020': Shraddha's Friend Narrates Entire History

Shocking details have emerged in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, who was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala and chopped into 35 pieces in a residence in South Delhi. Shraddha's friend told Republic that the murder which took place in 2022 could have taken place in 2020 if Shraddha hadn't escaped.

Appearing on The Debate, Shraddha's friend Godwin Rodriguez narrated the story behind Shraddha's old picture which showed bruises on her face and neck.

"This happened way back in November 2020 when we received a call that a female is requesting help and she needs immediate help because she is being tortured and her live-in partner Aaftab happened to choke her to death. Because it was someone trying to attempt murder, we immediately tried getting Shraddha's detail," Rodriguez said.

The friend said that he immediately called Shraddha to his house. "I could see all the bruises on her face and body. Because her complexion is fair, you could easily she all abuses on her neck, lower neck and face. As soon I contacted her, I got to know Aaftab and how it happened exactly," he said.

Rodriguez said that Shraddha narrated her the whole ordeal. "She said that it is not the first incident where the abuse has taken place. However, this was her saturation point in November 2020 when he tried to choke her to death and she somehow managed to escape the room. The first point of contact she had was to call her office colleague. After that, they happened to contact my brother who was working in the same organisation but we did not personally know Shraddha. I was at the house so my brother asked to go and help this female."

'We registered an NC against Aaftab in police station,' Shraddha's friend

He stated that it was a clear attempt of murder. "I called my close friend and we immediately rushed her to the Tulinj Police Station at Nalasopara (East). We registered an NC () against Aaftab. Because I was not closely related to her and I couldn't influence her statement so we were kept aside and she narrated the incident that happened in her house. That was documented and a copy was given to Shraddha," Rodriguez said.

Moreover, he stated that Shraddha was not in the condition to go home. He said that she was in fear that if she goes home she might be tortured or something wrong might happen.

'Aaftab was a repeat offender'

"I eventually got her to my house. We started taking. I got to know Aaftab was a repeat offender of physical abuse. However, the main players in this entire thing are Aaftab's mom and dad as well. Every time she was physically abused, Aaftab's mom and dad used to personally call Shraddha and emotionally baggage her with saying that 'you are supposed to get married', 'with you he is well to do', 'if you leave him he will commit suicide' and 'give him an opportunity'. Because of that, she used to give him another opportunity again," Rodriguez said.

He disclosed that on the day of the abuse in November 2020, Aaftab's mom and day contacted Shraddha and asked her to come to their Vasai West residence.

"I had told her to keep WhatsApp location on to keep track if something goes wrong. That night, her mobile was switched off. The next day, she called me and said everything was fine and wanted to meet me again. She told me that his family is asking to give him another opportunity," he said.

Moreover, Shraddha's friend claimed, "This incident (murder) would have taken place in 2020. The only thing is she managed to escape. If that day she hadn't escaped. The outcome that happened in 2022 would have happened in 2020."