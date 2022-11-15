Aaftab Used To See Shraddha's Severed Head Everyday Until Disposal: Sources

After the spine-chilling plot of Shraddha murder case came to light on Monday, November 14, Republic learnt that accused Aaftab used to sleep in the same room where he kept the chopped body parts of the victim.

According to the sources, it was revealed that he disposed Shraddha's chopped face at the end in Delhi's Mehrauli forest area and used to regularly see it.

The shocking revelation came after it was reported that Aaftab took an entire day to chop the victim's body and then allegedly packed them into small poly bags. The accused reportedly cleaned the bathroom floor multiple times. As per the sources, Aaftab purchased some knives and garbage bags nearly five months ago.

Delhi police suspect involvement of more people

As the investigation is proceeding in the matter, Delhi police on Tuesday informed that they are probing the role of more people in the murder case. Shifting the focus to the involvement of more people in the case, the police are also probing the role of the second partner of Aaftab.

While the police have launched an investigation to probe the role of Aaftab's second partner, he has denied the involvement of any other person in Shraddha's murder. Notably, the police suspected the involvement of one more person in the case after it was revealed that a person used to regularly come to Aaftab's Delhi residence to meet him.

Aaftab using dating apps after murdering Shraddha

In a shocking update in the Shraddha murder case, it was revealed that accused Aaftab Poonawala began dating just a few days after he killed his live-in partner in South Delhi's Chhattarpur Pahadi. He was using apps like Bumble and more during that time period for meeting new girls and dating them. Notably, he was talking to other girls while Shraddha's body parts were stored in the fridge.

According to the sources, Aaftab met Shraddha on a dating app in 2019 after which they started dating.

Meanwhile, Aaftab also remained active on Shraddha's social media accounts in order to avoid suspicion. Poonawalla used to impersonate the victim on the apps and chatted with her friends until June 9 so that they do not get suspicious. When her status remained inactive for long thereafter, her friends informed her family members, who in turn approached the police.