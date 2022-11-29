Aaftab's Fifth Day Polygraph Test Completed; Republic Accesses Visuals Outside FSL Rohini

After Saket Court in Delhi allowed the police to produce Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala before Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini from Tihar Jail for Narco and Polygraph test procedure from December 1 onwards, Republic Media Network has now learnt that the accused's polygraph test has been completed. Republic also accessed visuals of Aaftab being taken out of FSL. This was day 5 of Aaftab's polygraph test.

Speaking to ANI, FSL Assistant director Sanjeev Gupta informed, "Polygraph test of Aftab is completed today. It started last week. We are keeping this case on priority and the report (of the Polygraph test to police) will be given soon."

Poonawala was brought to the FSL office amid tight security

Earlier in the day, the Border Security Force (BSF) officials were deployed outside the FSL in Rohini after the police van carrying Aaftab was attacked by some men carrying swords on Monday night.

On November 28, the police van carrying Aaftab was attacked by fringe groups carrying swords when he was being taken to Tihar Jail from FSL after his polygraph test. The group of people also pelted stones at the police van. Two persons claimed to be from an outfit called Hindu Sena were detained for attacking the vehicle. While attacking the police vehicle, a person said, "Shraddha was like our sister. How can Aaftab commit such a heinous crime?"

However, the police arrested a few individuals who attacked the police van. Later, the accused was produced in a court and sent to judicial custody said the Delhi police. The remaining accused will be identified and arrested, the police added.

Aaftab 'making attempts to disrupt Narco Test'

On November 28, Aaftab was brought to the FSL for the fourth session. As per sources, Aaftab was intentionally making attempts to disrupt the Narco test by falling sick. He did not sleep the whole night and spent the entire night sitting at the gate of his prison cell. He refused to eat food but after being repeatedly asked by the jail administration, he then ate. Aaftab is very smart as he knows if he does not sleep, his mind will not get proper rest and in such a situation it will be difficult to conduct a polygraph or any other test. He was trying to do things that will make him sick and will impact the polygraph test, sources added.