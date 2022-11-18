Last Updated:

Aaftab's Narrative Exposed; Fresh Twists In Shraddha Walkar's Murder Bust Killer's Lies

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court on Thursday allowed a narco test of Aaftab in the murder case. The police have been asked to conduct the test within five days.

Aaftab

India's most grisly murder case has got even murkier as fresh details emerged in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in their house in South Delhi's Mehrauli area.

During the questioning by Delhi Police, Aaftab claimed that he killed Shraddha as she was putting pressure on him to get married. However, chats accessed by Republic establish a complete contrast.

On November 24, 2020, Shraddha texted her ex-manager about "all the beating yesterday." Walkar also stated that she wants to make sure that Aaftab moves out.

"And I wont be able to make it today because from all the beating yesterday I guess my bp us low and my body hurt. Energy nahi bachi hai bed se uthne ki (I have no energy to get up from the bed)," Shraddha texted, "I need to make sure he moves out today."

Aaftab, who killed Shraddha on May 18 and chopped her body into 35 pieces, initially said that he threw body parts in Delhi's Chhattarpur forest. Now, he claimed that he threw so parts also in Dehradun.

Here are some other instances when Aaftab changed statements

Disposing off the body

  • Three days ago: Threw body parts in parks in Delhi
  • Now: Threw body parts in Dehradun

Mobile phone angle

  • Two days ago: Threw Shraddha's mobile phone in Delhi
  • Now: Sold Shraddha's mobile phone on OLX

The fit of rage angle

  • Three days ago: Killed Shraddha in a fit of rage
  • Now: Planned murder 1 week ago

The killing

  • Two days ago: Killed due to a fight over household items
  • Now: Killed Shraddha in an intoxicated state 

Reason for Killing

  • Four days ago: Shraddha pressured Aaftab to marry
  • Now: Shraddha wanted Aaftab to leave in 2020

Meanwhile, a Delhi Court on Thursday allowed a narco test of Aaftab in the murder case. The police have been asked to conduct the test within five days. Police had sought narco-analysis as Aaftab kept changing statements.

"The IO (Investigating Officer) is further directed not to use any other third-degree measures. Medicolegal case (MLC) be prepared as per rules," the judge Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore said.

First Published:
