AAI Act Against Three For Extortion, Harassment Of British National At Goa Airport

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has taken action against the three personnel allegedly responsible for harassing a wheelchair-bound British national at the Goa International Airport, Dabolim. It has been alleged that they extorted Rs 4,000 from the British national. This development comes after the office of the state commissioner for persons with disabilities wrote to AAI asking for an action-taken report by February 13.

Katherine Frances Wolfie, a 62-year-old British national with reduced mobility, was flying from Goa to London Gatwick airport with TUI airlines. She had complained on February 4, through an acquaintance in Goa, following which AAI immediately launched an investigation.

AAI takes action against airport staff

Speaking about the incident, the airport authority said, "Two staff members of a private agency who were providing special assistance intimidated her and demanded Rs 4,000 from her, including in foreign currency," ANI reported. Adding further it stated that the matter has been taken seriously by AAI Goa and investigated the incident.

Following an investigation, it was found one staff loader of the Ground Handling Agency who was helping the Wolfie and two employees of the Trolley Retrieving Agency—a company responsible for retrieving used trollies from the airport—interacted with the passenger against the norms.

"The Ground Handling Agency has suspended the staff who was assisting Wolfie. Also, the Airport Entry Permit (AEP) of 2 Trolley Retrievers were confiscated by AAI Goa and informed the Agency for further action,” the official said on Tuesday. “AAI Goa strongly condemns such unlawful Acts,” the authority said. It is pertinent to mention that wheelchairs, PRM assistance, and trolley retrieval service at Goa airport are free of cost.

Goa International Airport Director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao said that to avert such incidents in the future, the airlines and Ground Handling Agencies have been "sensitized about Assisting PRM Passengers".

"Also, the ‘NO TIPS PLEASE’ messages are being prominently displayed in the terminal building for awareness of the passengers," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)