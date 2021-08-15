AAI Chairman Says development Work On New Airports Will Continue Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will continue developing new airport facilities across the country despite suffering economic losses due to the pandemic. The Chairman of the AAI announced this on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day in New Delhi. “During this difficult time, the development of new airports will continue. There will be no obstruction”, said AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar while hoisting the National Flag at New Air Traffic Services Complex.

Kumar emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's importance in establishing new projects and stated that AAI is dedicated to developing new airports despite any obstacles faced due to COVID-19. He added, “The role of the government, especially the message of the Prime Minister to develop new airports in every part of the country from where a common man can fly, and his luggage can be transported through cargo, the Airports Authority of India is committed to continuing with the development of the new airports without any obstacle. Possibly, we will try to enhance the pace of development in the near future.” The AAI has continued to assist with delivering critical supplies, medical emergencies, and the repatriation of Indian people stuck abroad since the start of COVID-19 in early last year.

AAI says economic losses can be recovered

“Economic losses can be fulfilled as we are expecting no third wave in the country as vaccination drives are ongoing with rapid pace across the country. By December this year, there will be an improvement in the economic recovery, and in a year’s time, our profits are expected to be similar to the past. So, we can recover economic losses, but human loss that we have suffered is impossible to recover”, said Sanjeev Kumar. The Chairman praised the whole AAI team for their excellent work in delivering all the contactless facilities passengers require in these difficult circumstances. He also paid tribute to AAI’s departed corona warriors who passed away while doing their duty.

The Chairman said, “Overcoming the challenges faced during the pandemic in the past one and a half years, we will continue to contribute to the country’s economic growth and development. The way AAI staff has working during the pandemic while successfully operating the airports and helping the supply of vaccines and medicines, we will continue to work with sheet dedication”. On the occasion, the Chairman and Board Members also planted saplings on the grounds of the New Air Traffic Services Complex.

