Aakash Chopra Condemns Violent Protests Across Educational Institutes In The Country

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the demonstrations turned violent in the national capital on Sunday as the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University clashed with the police. Former cricketer and current commentator, Aakash Chopra on Monday took to Twitter to condemn the violent clashes and visuals that have been coming in from the educational institutes.

Chopra said that the visuals were disturbing and stated that the kids are the future of this country. Furthermore, he added that we cannot make India great by silencing their voice with the use of force.

Deeply disturbing visuals from educational institutions across the country. Teary eyed. They are one of us. These kids are the future of this country. We don’t make India great by silencing their voices with the use of force. You’ll only turn them against India. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 16, 2019

Student protest against CAA

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

There were severe clashes in the national capital on Sunday as people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured.

Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the university campus. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Similar scenes were witnessed at the Aligarh Muslim University as well.

SC demands an immediate end to rioting

When senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned the matter at the Supreme Court, the CJI made it clear that the bench was not making a judgment on who was right and wrong. Mentioning that they had seen enough riots, the judges called for an immediate stop to the rioting. The CJI contended that the court could not do anything until things cooled down. Moreover, he observed that public property was being destroyed.

