Aakash Weapon System: MOD Inks Deal For Akash Missile And Radar Swathi For Army

The Ministry of Defense approved contracts for the purchase of an upgraded Aakash weapon system and 12 weapon locating radars, WLR Swathi, for the Indian Army on March 30, 2023, boosting Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defence industry. Overall, it will cost more than Rs 9,100 crore. This gives the "Make In India" plan some additional traction.

These weapon systems will improve Indian Army’s firepower and missiles and weapon locating abilities. The procurement of the Aakash missiles is for the 3rd and 4th regiments of the Army Air Defence. It was agreed upon with Bharat Dynamics Limited and is valued at over Rs 8,160 crores. It includes live fires, launchers with upgrades, ground support equipment, trucks, and infrastructure.

Improved Aakash weapon system

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) created the Short Range Surface To Air Missile (SRSAM) air defence weapon on its own (DRDO). Two more battalions of AWS with upgrades are being purchased for the Indian Army's northern borders to counter aerial threats. AWS has better environmental parameters, seeker technology, a smaller footprint, and a 360-degree engagement capability.

The initiative will benefit both the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem as a whole and the Indian missile manufacturing industry specifically. The project's total indigenous content is 82%; by 2026–2027, it will be 93%. The improved AWS will give the Indian Army more short-range missile capacity, increasing India's independence.

This project will play a role in bolstering the overall economy by avoiding the outgo of precious foreign exchange to other countries. This will increase employment avenues in India and encourage Indian MSME through component manufacturing. Around 60% of the project cost will be awarded to the private industry, including MSME’s in maintaining the supply chain of the weapon system. This will create a large scale of direct and indirect employment.

Weapon Locating Radar, Swathi

Over Rs 990 crore was spent on the WLR Swathi contract, which was inked with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). It is an indigenously created weapon-locating radar that can identify guns, mortars, and missiles, making it easier to counter-bombard them with firepower. The soldiers will be shielded from enemy fire and able to carry out their operational responsibilities without being hindered if they do this.

It will take 24 months to finish the induction. The defence industry has a significant chance to demonstrate its capabilities through this project. It will be a move towards realising the objective of self-reliance in the defence industry.