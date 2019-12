The price of onions has shot up significantly in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city and Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal, much to the distress of the consumers. It is also alleged that some farmers are hoarding onions in the hope of earning more profit, and this may be a contributing factor to the price hike. Besides Nagpur and Bhopal, cities like Coimbatore have also witnessed a steep price rise. The price of onions in Bhopal has reportedly touched the Rs 100 mark on Wednesday.