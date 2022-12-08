'Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiya': PM Modi Takes Dig At Politics Of Freebies In Gujarat

The BJP has registered a landslide victory in Gujarat and is all set to form a new government for a record seventh term. According to the Election Commission, BJP has won 156 seats out of the 182-seat Assembly and is followed by Congress with 17 seats.

While addressing the party workers following the historic win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected on the party's performance and denounced the politics of freebies which, unlike Delhi, failed to work its magic in Gujarat.

PM Modi takes sly dig at AAP

#ModiBreaksRecords | PM Modi's big statement on short-cut politics, says, 'we don't make announcements to win polls or to be in government for five years.' Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/WvdhR2ECX6 pic.twitter.com/dNGRv6fzVI — Republic (@republic) December 8, 2022

In his address at BJP's headquarters in Delhi, PM Modi reiterated BJP's agenda of 'India first', focus towards the upliftment of women and tribals and listed the demerits of shortcut politics. "Indian voters today are aware what works in their favour and what works against them. India's voters know that the loss this country will have to incur due to shortcut politics," PM Modi said, adding, "Today there's no doubt if the country is prosperous, then everyone's prosperity is ensured."

He also went on to take a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal's promises of freebies which won him the MCD polls in Delhi but managed to bag only 5 seats in Gujarat. "Our ancestors had immense experience, and those experiences churned out proverbs. And for us, our ancestors gave us a proverb as a heritage, aamdani athanni aur kharcha rupaiya," the PM added.

"If this continues, then the situation will be same as what we are witnessing among our neighbours," he added. PM Modi was referring to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, which plunged into bankruptcy due to the freebies announced by its leaders to please the people. "That's why, the country is extremely vigilant. Every political party of our country must remember that political tactics will benefit no one."

Among Kejriwal's promises was the implementation of the Delhi model in Gujarat which included free electricity, water, healthcare and education, which the BJP argued were nothing but 'revadi politics' and would increase debt on the state government.