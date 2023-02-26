AAP Supporters Abuse PM Modi As CBI Grills Manish Sisodia In Delhi Excise Policy Case

After the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters were seen abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 26. They chanted insulting and derogatory slogans against PM Modi while protesting against the questioning of Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

A group of detained AAP workers were seen calling PM Modi “Adani Ka Nauka” (sevant of Adani) while in another, they were chanting “Modi Marr Gaya” (Maodi is dead).

BJP leaders were quick to criticise AAP for stooping too low.

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took to Twitter and shared a video of AAP workers abusing PM Modi through objectionable chants. In the caption, he pointed out that after the Congress abused PM Modi several times, the AAP workers have also come down to the same lines.

He wrote, "First do Brashtachar, Then Atyachaar, Now such Durachar. After Congress now AAP workers use obnoxious slogans against PM Modi. “Modi Marr Gaya” chants! 1st Celebration of Corruption, then victim card & now gaali politics? To defend Sharab Ghotala? Shameful!!"

Slamming AAP for their abusive remarks, BJP leader Sambit Patra stated, "AAP today used the very unfortunate word "Mar ja Modi". What they are trying to show? Is it to hide your (AAP) corruption? Earlier Congress also used bad words for our PM, this is really unfortunate."

AAP today used the very unfortunate word "mar ja Modi". What they are trying to show? Is it to hide your (AAP) corruption? Earlier Congress also used bad words for our PM, this is really unfortunate: BJP's Sambit Patra — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2023

No end to abuse politics

Setting a new low in Indian politics, Congress workers and leaders have been spotted several times abusing PM Modi using derogatory statements. Recently, Congress leaders raised 'Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi' (Modi your grave will be dug) slogan after the arrest of Congress leader Pawan Khera by Delhi police at the request of Assam police on February 23. PM Modi himself reacted to the abusive remark made against him while addressing an election rally in Shillong on February 24.

Earlier, Pawan Khera had made a derogatory remark about the Prime Minister. He targeted the PM's father in a bid to mock PM Modi. While addressing a press conference, he raked up the Opposition's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into a report on the Adani Group by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

In a bid to mock PM Modi, the Congress leader said, "what problem does Narendra Gautamdas Modi have?" He replaced 'Damodardas', the name of the Prime Minister's late father, with Gautamdas. Khera's derogatory remark on PM and his father witnessed massive backlash from people.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had described PM Modi as a '100-headed Ravan' during an election rally in Ahmedabad ahead of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. Days after, PM Modi slammed the Congress party by saying, "there is a competition among Congress leaders to use abusive words for me."