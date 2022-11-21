AAP Admits 'Touts Are Active As Demand For MCD Ticket Is High' After Dubbing Sting 'fake'

While rejecting the authenticity of the sting released by BJP leaders on Monday, AAP conceded that some touts are collecting money from MCD poll aspirants. Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey attributed this practice to the high demand for AAP tickets.

However, he asserted that no one had been allocated tickets in lieu of paying bribes. According to him, BJP was relying on stings owing to its fear of losing the MCD election. The voting for this election will take place on December 4, the election results shall be out on December 7.

AAP's Dilip Pandey remarked, "It is clear from the fake sting that is coming out every day that BJP is losing the MCD election very badly. Due to the fear of losing the election, they keep playing fake stings every day. The people are asking what have you done in Delhi for 15 years? If they had done something in 15 years, they wouldn't have to create fake stings."

The Delhi MLA stressed, "The names they are taking have no role in the party. As of today, the maximum demand is for an AAP ticket. The result is because there is demand, touts became active at the lower level in every area. One thing is clear in the videos that were released earlier and now that the ticket wasn't given on the basis of money. The touts were active definitely. But no one got a ticket by paying money. BJP is only able to prove this from this video."

Senior AAP Leader and Rajya Sabha Member @DrSushilKrGupta and MLA @dilipkpandey Addressing an Important Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/wHZGKzljPE — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) November 21, 2022

'Cash for ticket' charge

Congress-turned-AAP leader Bindu Sriram conducted a sting operation featuring Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai's alleged aide Puneet Goyal, a person named Dinesh Saraf and AAP's North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat in-charge RR Pathania. In the videos, they are purportedly heard demanding Rs.80 lakh from her in lieu of a poll ticket from Ward no.54 Rohini-D. Addressing a press conference alongside BJP leaders earlier in the day, Sriram alleged that only rich individuals were given tickets at the expense of hardworking party workers.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that the 'cash for ticket' charge has been levelled against AAP. On November 15, AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi's alleged brother-in-law Om Singh, his PA Shiv Shankar Pandey and associate Prince Raghuvanshi were arrested by the Delhi ACB for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.90 lakh from the husband of a ticket aspirant. Subsequently, BJP Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri claimed that AAP sold 90% of its tickets in lieu of bribes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore.