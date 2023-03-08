AAP Alleges 'conspiracy To Kill Party Leaders' After Court Sends Manish Sisodia To Tihar

After a Delhi court sent former Delhi chief minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the alleged liquor policy scam, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that there is a conspiracy to kill the party's top leaders and that Sisodia has been kept in Tihar jail with "hardened criminals".

Saurabh Bharadwaj attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government and said, "You could not defeat us in Delhi. Elections happened thrice and people chose AAP. You could not defeat us in the MCD. Even after lakhs of conspiracy, the mayor and deputy were elected from our party. Will the Prime Minister avenge this defeat, this way?"

"You sent our leaders to jail. The sympathy of people is growing for our leaders (in jail). Now, this conspiracy has reached the level involving killing our leaders. This is a dangerous signal. We condemned it," he alleged.

The AAP leader said, "The court directed that Sisodia be kept in Vipasana cell, where he could meditate. Despite the court’s order, why is he being kept with hardened criminals? We want to know."

Accusing the Centre, Bharadwaj continued, "Today Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are not with us on Holi. Along with this, there is also a concern about whether the Central government will now get political murders done. We would like the Central government to answer this."

The BJP soon hit back at the AAP leader for levelling serious allegations. Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "This shows the mentality of Aam Aadmi Party, what kind of thinking do you have. Tihar Jail comes under Delhi Government, everyone has seen that Satyendar Jain was getting hotel facilities in Tihar jail. They are blaming the jail whose keys are with them."

Sisodia, who was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was sent to judicial custody to Tihar jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam. The court will on March 10, the court will hear Sisodia's bail plea.