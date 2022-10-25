AAP Alleges 'WhatsApp Down Because BJP Losing Gujarat Polls'; BJP Lost For Words

Amid WhatsApp services being disrupted in India and several other countries for over 1.5 hours on Tuesday, October 25, Aam Aadmi Party drew a rather bizarre link. AAP leader Naresh Balyan said that the longest outage of 2022 on the Meta platform was because the Bharatiya Janata Party was 'loosing Gujrat'.

Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson of the BJP, shared Balyan's tweet and wrote, "AAP MLA says WhatsApp was down because BJP is “loosing Gujrat” - let the typos be on one side- this man is an elected representative of AAP- this is how they lie about everything."

Coming to senior AAP leaders under the scanner of ED and CBI for different cases, Poonawalla said, "Can their Kattar Imandari certificate for Satyendra Jain & Sisodia ever be trusted?"

Longest outage for WhatsApp in 2022

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems with WhatsApp at around 3 am EDT (Eastern Daylight Time), 12:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Users reported that they were not able to make calls or send messages on the Meta-owned messaging platform. The app showed a connection/network error. Soon thereafter, #Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.

After over 90 minutes, Meta company spokesperson had issued a statement. In the statement, the spokesperson had said, "We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience."

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology took cognisance and sought a report from Meta India. Led by Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Ministry is also looking at the possibility of any kind of cyber attack faced by Meta.