AAP Leaders Stage Protest Outside CBI HQ Amid Kejriwal’s Questioning In Liquor Scam Case

As Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's questioning is underway at CBI Headquarters in the national capital, the AAP leaders including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others are staging a protest outside the CBI office. Notably, the AAP chief is being summoned as a witness and not an accused in the liquor scam case.

The Central probe agency is grilling the AAP national convenor on the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy case.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues and all the MPs of the party, to the agency's office. Security has been tightened outside the CBI headquarters. According to the officials, over 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters and section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place.

Arvind Kejriwal's questioning underway by CBI

According to sources, the Central probe agency is questioning Kejriwal about the statements of other suspects who have informed about how policy was allegedly swayed to favour specific liquor businessmen and the "South liquor lobby".

The case is related to the alleged irregularities that were committed, including modifications in excise policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in license fee, the extension of L-1 licence without approval, etc.

The AAP supremo may also be asked whether he was involved in the formulation of the policy before it was given approval, the officials said. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Kejriwal of being the "kingpin" of the Delhi liquor policy and stated that no policy could have been implemented in the national capital without the approval of the Chief Minister.