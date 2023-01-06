AAP, BJP Clash Leads To Adjournment Of House: Injured Councilors Speak To Republic

After the high-voltage drama in the MCD house, councillors of the Bharatiya Janata Party narrated what really transpired with their counterparts from the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday.

Speaking to Republic, BJP councillor Inder Kaur highlighted how they reached around 11:30 am, and after the oath of four of their councillors, were waiting for their turn, when an AAP councillor, Praveen Kumar climbed up the stage, pushed the table, and broke the microphone.

Adding to it, Anita said, "Inder Kaur and I were sitting in the front row. We ran towards the stage, which then was surrounded by the male councilors of AAP. They even pushed our Mayor and forced her to leave her chair. On the chair, which is a respectable seat, they climbed on top of it and began creating a ruckus."

"There were no female councillors, only the male. The one who injured us was Parveen, I had seen him. Parveen is of the AAP, he only held Anita Ji by her hair. I tried to save her and got hurt by the pointed object that he had in his possession. Look at my clothes, they have blood stains. I had to take the handkerchief of a policeman to dress it," Inder Kaur said.

House adjourned

Drama ensued in the house for over an hour as Delhi was all set to elect its first single mayor in 10 years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was unified last year. AAP, which won the MCD polls, with 134 seats has fielded two candidates – Shelly Oberoi along with Ashu Thakur. While Rekha Gupta, a three-term councillor from Shalimar Bagh, is the BJP’s nominee for the mayor poll.

Along with the post of mayor and deputy mayor, the standing committee members will also be elected. Seven candidates are in the fray for 6 posts on the Standing Committee. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Amil Malik, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal, and Sarika Chowdhary while BJP has Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajendra Daral, and Pankaj Luthra as its candidates for the Standing Committee.

The presiding officer, MCD commissioner and other officials left the House after the ruckus. The house was adjourned post that, and the elections could not take place.