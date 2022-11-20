Last Updated:

AAP-BJP Workers Clash In Surat Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Vehicles Vandalised

In Sarthana where the campaigning was in full swing, the workers came face to face and aggressive sloganeering led to a scuffle between both party workers

Written By
Abhishek Raval

IMAGE: Republic World


As the campaigning heats up in Surat as a part of the assembly elections, where AAP registered gains in the last Municipal polls, clashes broke out after the completion of the party rally in the city’s Kiran Chowk, between ground-level workers of AAP and BJP in the city’s Sarthana area. Several BJP workers were injured and vehicles were vandalised.

In Sarthana where the campaigning was in full swing, the workers came face to face and aggressive sloganeering led to a scuffle between both party workers. There were also attempts at stone pelting.

16 constituencies in Surat

It’s important to note the BJP is likely to face a tough fight in Surat and thus the tensions are high between ground-level workers between both parties. Party’s state President and ex-police official Gopal Italia will contest from the Katargam seat, and the state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya will contest from the Karanj seat. 

READ | Gujarat Assembly polls: AIMIM names candidates for two seats in Ahmedabad, Surat

Significantly, the clashes took place in the Kamrej assembly constituency where BJP’s Prafull Panseriya is contesting against AAP’s Ram Dhaduk. 

Prominent Patidar reservation movement leaders fielded by AAP in Surat

AAP emerged as the principal opposition party against the BJP in Surat in the 2021 Municipal elections. The party has fielded faces from the Patidar reservation movement, which proved to be successful and also dented the ruling party’s success in the last assembly elections. 

READ | AAP declares 12 more candidates for Gujarat polls; Alpesh Kathiriya to contest from Surat

The candidates include Gopal Italia, president of Gujarat AAP, Ram Dhaduk, Dharmik Malaviya and Alpesh Kathiriya, all former Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders in the BJP bastions of Katargam, Varachha, Kamrej, and Olpad assembly constituencies in Surat.

AAP won 28 seats in the 2021 Civic polls with a 28% vote share. The polling for the 182-Gujarat assembly will be held on December 1 and 5, the results will be announced on December 8, Thursday.

READ | AAP approaches EC to hold polling for Gujarat's Surat East; alleges BJP abducted Jariwala

IMAGE: Republic World

READ | Gujarat Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to address public rallies in Rajkot, Surat on Nov 21
First Published:
COMMENT