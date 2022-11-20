AAP-BJP Workers Clash In Surat Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Vehicles Vandalised

As the campaigning heats up in Surat as a part of the assembly elections, where AAP registered gains in the last Municipal polls, clashes broke out after the completion of the party rally in the city’s Kiran Chowk, between ground-level workers of AAP and BJP in the city’s Sarthana area. Several BJP workers were injured and vehicles were vandalised.

In Sarthana where the campaigning was in full swing, the workers came face to face and aggressive sloganeering led to a scuffle between both party workers. There were also attempts at stone pelting.

#BREAKING | BJP and AAP workers clash in Surat. Tensions high in poll-bound Gujarat as scuffle breaks out between the parties. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/LFejhcltMJ — Republic (@republic) November 20, 2022

16 constituencies in Surat

It’s important to note the BJP is likely to face a tough fight in Surat and thus the tensions are high between ground-level workers between both parties. Party’s state President and ex-police official Gopal Italia will contest from the Katargam seat, and the state general secretary Manoj Sorathiya will contest from the Karanj seat.

Significantly, the clashes took place in the Kamrej assembly constituency where BJP’s Prafull Panseriya is contesting against AAP’s Ram Dhaduk.

Prominent Patidar reservation movement leaders fielded by AAP in Surat

AAP emerged as the principal opposition party against the BJP in Surat in the 2021 Municipal elections. The party has fielded faces from the Patidar reservation movement, which proved to be successful and also dented the ruling party’s success in the last assembly elections.

The candidates include Gopal Italia, president of Gujarat AAP, Ram Dhaduk, Dharmik Malaviya and Alpesh Kathiriya, all former Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leaders in the BJP bastions of Katargam, Varachha, Kamrej, and Olpad assembly constituencies in Surat.

AAP won 28 seats in the 2021 Civic polls with a 28% vote share. The polling for the 182-Gujarat assembly will be held on December 1 and 5, the results will be announced on December 8, Thursday.

IMAGE: Republic World