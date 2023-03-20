Last Updated:

AAP Claims Centre Blocked Delhi Budget, MHA Sources Say 'more For ADs, Less For Infra'

Sources added that the MHA had sought clarification from the AAP government on the draft budget. However, Delhi government did not respond.

In a big development, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has blocked the presentation of the Delhi government's budget in the Assembly on Tuesday.

However, sources privy to the development said, the draft that was sent to the Centre had more allocation for advertisement than infrastructure in the national capital.

Kejriwal charged that the union government was resorting to "gundagardi" and that it was for the first time in the history of the country that a budget of a government was put on hold.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Saxena had approved the Annual Financial Statement 2023-2024, with certain observations on March 9th, and sent the file to Delhi CM. Delhi Government thereafter sought the approval of the President by sending a letter to the Home Ministry, L-G's officer said.

"The Home Ministry conveyed its observations to the Delhi Government on March 17. The Budget was to be presented on March 21. The LG Office is yet waiting for the file to be sent to it from the Chief Minister," L-G's Office added.

Reacting to the development, AAP minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Delhi finance minister had to present the budget tomorrow. However, the Centre has not approved it. It is just a formality. However, it is strange that is also not happening. We recently saw the Punjab governor saying in Punjab not to present budget."

