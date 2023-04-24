AAP Councillor Mukesh Goyal To Be Presiding Officer For MCD Mayoral Poll On April 26

Senior AAP councillor Mukesh Goyal will be the presiding officer for the election of mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on April 26, a Delhi government official said on Monday.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved Goyal's name. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recommended Goyal's and sought the lieutenant governor's approval last week, the official said.

Goyal is the senior-most councillor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the official added.

Kejriwal, while sending Goyal's name for approval of the LG, had said that his name was approved as per tradition of nominating the senior-most councillor as presiding officer for the elections of mayor and deputy mayor.

He had also said that the decision to appoint Goyal as presiding officer was binding on the LG unless he decided to refer the matter to the President in case of difference.

In February, a row had erupted with the AAP dispensation opposing tooth and nail Saxena's decision to appoint BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer for the elections of mayor and deputy mayor in the first sitting of the newly elected MCD House.

The LG had rejected Goyal's name for presiding officer in February.

The election to the post of mayor was conducted by Sharma amid stiff protests by AAP councillors and leaders in the MCD House. The AAP had also protested against the appointment of 10 aldermen (honorary councillors) to the MCD by the lieutenant governor.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elects a new mayor after the end of every financial year.