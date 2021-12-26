AAP declares 15 more candidates for Punjab polls

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday declared 15 more candidates for next year’s Punjab Assembly polls.

It is the fourth list of the party and with this the total number of candidates announced by it so far reached 73. Punjab has 117 Assembly seats The announcement was made by party leader Raghav Chadha on his Twitter handle.

From Rupnagar, the party gave ticket to Dinesh Chadha. Currently, Amarjit Singh Sandoa is AAP's MLA from this constituency.

Sandoa in December 2020 had rejoined AAP, a year and half after defecting to the ruling Congress.

According to the list, Ranjit Singh Rana will contest from Bholath, Inderjit Kaur from Nakodar, Gurdhian Singh from Mukerian, Karamvir Singh from Dasuya, Jasvir Singh Gill from Urmur, Lakhbir Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarunpreet Singh from Khanna.

Hakam Singh will contest from Raikot, Devinder Singh from Dharamkot and Ashu Banger from Ferozepur Central.

Amandeep Singh will fight from Balluana, Vijay Singla from Mansa, Narinder Kaur from Sangrur and Kuljit Singh Randhawa from Dera Bassi. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

