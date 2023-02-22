'AAP Exposed, Kejriwal And Sisodia To Soon End Up In Jail': BJP Welcomes MHA's Sanction

BJP on Wednesday tore into Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave a nod to the sanction against prosecuting the Aam Aadmi Party leader under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the Feedback Unit (FBU) snooping case.

This action comes after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the Central Investigation Bureau's (CBI) request for prosecution sanction and forwarded the same to the Home Ministry. The feedback unit (FBU) was set up by the Delhi government in 2015 in a bid to check corruption allegedly collected "political intelligence". The CBI had sought sanction to register an FIR against Sisodia, who heads the Vigilance department of Delhi Govt for surreptitiously creating an FBU- an Extra Constitutional-Extra Judicial Intelligence Agency to spy over different Ministries, Opposition Political Parties, Entities and Individuals.

BJP lashes out at Manish Sisodia

Delhi BJP media in-charge Harish Khurana welcomed the Central government's move and stated as AAP's scams are being exposed that the day is not far when Kejriwal will end up in jail. "The MHA has finally given approval against the spy snoop gate that had emerged in Delhi. BJP welcomes the Centre's move as in the past we raised the issue that how Kejriwal and Sisodia were formed as units and were illegally spying. They bought cameras, appointed several officers in 2015 and which made us suspicious that they were spying on political parties, officers and media houses. Does the question arise that why Kejriwal formed a Secret service fund? He has to answer a lot of questions. And now after the government approval thorough investigation will be done. And the day is not far when Kejriwal will have to go to jail".

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Convenor of the BJP’s National Media Cell Nalin Kohli said, "The allegations and obviously, there is credible evidence that prosecution should take place. Ultimately if the vigilance department was snooping on the political rivals the person heading that department will have to answer. Now that the prosecution sanction has been granted, they will have to give credible answers to counter the allegations of the investigative agency in the case. They can not now start raising political questions by giving counter-allegations in their defence".

He added, "Manish Sisodia seems to be thrown into back-to-back controversy and the bigger one is the liquor scam case. When the liquor scam was exposed and details came into the public domain about the corruption, immediately they scrapped the new policy and went back to the old one. This itself was an admission that there was something wrong with the policy. I think now Sisodia has to explain himself but the counter-allegations won't be a way out.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a dig at AAP by comparing its spy unit to the Chinese balloon, He said, "It was not a feedback unit but Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal's company which was working like a secret unit. Just like the Chinese sent a balloon to spy they formed a Feedback unit where 60% of political reports were accessed and misuse of funds was done in order to spy their political rivals. AAP used taxpayer money & created a “Gestapo” FBU-extra-constitutional private intel agency to do political snooping without approval. We welcome the fact that permission has been given to prosecute those who violated the law. The AAP should welcome the probe if they have nothing to hide and do no wrong".

Taking it to Twitter, BJP leader Kapil Mishra stated that now that the Home Ministry has ordered a probe into Manish Sisodia, he will soon be with Satyendar Jain in jail. He tweeted, "Home Ministry orders probe into Manish Sisodia Evidence is being found that Kejriwal and Sisodia spied on opposition leaders, their own party leaders, PAC members, and each other's family members This is the fourth corruption case against Sisodia. Sisodia will soon be with Satyendar Jain".