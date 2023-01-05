AAP Govt Sends File For Notifying Revised Autorickshaw, Taxi Fares To Delhi L-G

The AAP-led Delhi government has sent the file for notifying revised autorickshaw and taxi fares in the national capital to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said on Wednesday.

The city government, had in October last, approved the increase in fares on the recommendation of a committee constituted in the wake of rising CNG prices in the national capital.

"The Delhi government had approved the auto and taxi fare revision on October 28, 2022. The file was sent to L-G V K Saxena for notifying the revised fare once the moral code of conduct was lifted after the MCD elections in Delhi, on December 17," an official said.

According to the revised fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for autorickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

There has been no increase in waiting charges and night charges, while the charges for extra luggage have been hiked from Rs 7.50 to Rs 10.

The existing charge for the first 1 km is Rs 25 for both AC and non-AC taxis, which will go up to Rs 40. The per kilometre charge after metre down was Rs 14 for non-AC and Rs 16 for AC. Following the revision, it will increase to Rs 17 for non-AC and Rs 20 for AC taxis.

The 25 per cent night charges will remain unchanged. The waiting charge, which is currently Rs 30, will be charged by Re 1 per minute after 15 minutes stay and the extra luggage charge has been hiked from Rs 10 to Rs 15.

The last revision in the autorickshaw fares happened in 2020, while that for taxi, which includes black-and-yellow taxi, economy taxi and premium taxi, it happened nine years back in 2013.

In 2020, while the fare of compressed natural gas (CNG) was Rs 47, it has been increased to Rs 78 by October 2022, the statement said.

CNG prices in the national capital territory of Delhi have gone up by a record Rs 22.60 per kg in 14 installments since March 7. This is because of a surge in input natural gas prices. CNG now costs Rs 78.61 per kg in Delhi.

Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 35.21 per kg or 80 per cent, according to the data compiled by PTI.

The CNG price on April 1, 2021 was Rs 43.40 per kg.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from autorickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of hike in fares.

A committee of 13 members was formed in May last year to review and recommend the fare in the wake of increasing rate of CNG, cost and maintenance of autorickshaw and taxi, and various other issues, affecting the net earning of autorickshaw and taxi drivers.