AAP Govt Takes U-turn On Stubble Burning In Punjab, Orders Withdrawing Red Entries On Land

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has withdrawn action against stubble burning in Punjab. The Bhagwant Mann-led government on Monday issued a notification and decided to remove the red entries against the lands where stubble was being burnt.

Notably, the Punjab government on November 4 directed all the local administrations to mark the land with red entries where the stubble burning was taking place. As per the orders, if the land was marked under the red entry, they would have been restricted from availing of any government facilities and refrained from receiving loans from banks and subsidies.

Republic TV has learned that the Punjab government took this decision and released this new notification after farmer unions staged protests against the AAP regime. Kisan leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal was on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the state government to implement their promises that they will not take any action against the stubble burning.

Following this, the Mann government has now issued a notification and withdrew their action. This indicates that the state government will not take any action against the stubble burning that occurred in the last month in Punjab.

AAP takes responsibility for stubble burning in Punjab

On November 4, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held a press briefing over stubble burning and worsening Air quality of the national capital. Kejriwal took responsibility for the stubble-burning cases in Punjab, saying that this is not the time for the blame game. He assured that stubble-burning cases will be reduced by 2023.

"We have governments in Delhi and Punjab. It’s not a time for finger-pointing or blame game. They say we are responsible, we say they are responsible- but people will get no relief from this. People need solutions. We accept that stubble burning is happening in Punjab. But farmers are not responsible for it. When farmers get solutions, they will stop stubble burning. If stubble burning is taking place in Punjab, our government is responsible for it... By the next year, stubble burning cases will be reduced because of the actions taken by the Punjab government," Kejriwal said.

Adding further, the AAP supremo said, "The central government must come forward and take steps to save north India from air pollution."