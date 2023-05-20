AAP Govt Was Intimidating Officers: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad On Delhi Ordinance

As the fight between the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) escalated after the Union government on Friday brought in an Ordinance that sets up the National Capital Civil Service Authority and grants significant powers to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G), BJP on Saturday hailed the decision claiming that decision was taken as AAP govt was targeting, threatening and intimidating officers.

Addressing a press conference, BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "The Ordinance has been brought by the Government of India because a Delhi Minister was misbehaving with the officers. In future, the transfer of officers posted in the Delhi govt will be done by a single body. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be the chairman of this body while the Chief Secretary and home secretary will be members. On their decision, Lieutenant Governor will take his final decision based on the majority."

Ravi Shankar Prasad further asserted that there should be a transparent and accountable process for taking decisions related to the officers working in Delhi. "A dedicated process has been brought given what the Kejriwal government was doing and it is completely in the public interest," Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Notably, the Ordinance came after the AAP government transferred a Delhi officer. The Delhi officer alleged that a Delhi Minister had a personal vengeance against him. L-G VK Saxena took note of the situation and alleged 'unconstitutional brazenness, intimidation and disregard of rules and procedures' by the AAP government. The Ordinance suggests that an authority will be set up which will be known as National Capital Civil Service Authority which will exercise the powers conferred on, and discharge the functions assigned to it. It will comprise the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory as the Chairman, Chief Secretary, Principal Home Secretary and others. The Ordinance also says all matters required to be decided by the authority shall be decided by the majority of votes of the members present and voting.

Centre moves SC seeking review of order which placed 'services' under Delhi govt

The Centre has moved Supreme Court seeking a review of the Constitutional Bench judgement that had placed services under the control of the state government in the national capital. Hours after the promulgation of GNCTD Amendment Ordinance, 2023 which restores to Centre's power over “services”, the Centre has approached SC seeking a review of its verdict granting NCTD power over services except matters relating to land, public order and police.