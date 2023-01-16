AAP Hits Out After CBI Visits Sisodia's Office; 'It's Delhi Dy CM's Office Not India Gate'

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials visited Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office at the Delhi Secretariat amid an investigation into the Delhi excise policy case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has hit out at the Central probe agency. The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday alleged that his Delhi Secretariat office was raided even as the agency denied the claim.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, while addressing a presser on Sunday, January 15, remarked that the if something is found, it is a 'raid' and if nothing is found, it is not called a raid. "When the office opens, anybody can come, they (CBI) should write a letter when they plan to visit. It is a Deputy Chief Minister's office, not India Gate that anybody can go there according to their wish," Saurabh Bharadwaj stated.

#BREAKING | AAP hits out after CBI officials visit at Manish Sisodia's office, says 'DyCM's office not India Gate'. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/KiVEU3lj7Y — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2023

Further, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "The officials went when it was an off. How can this be a casual visit, they took whatever they wanted. CBI officials term any visit a raid when they find something."

Manish Sisodia reacts

Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia said, "Today, the CBI has once again reached my office. They are welcome. They earlier raided my home, probed my office, investigated my lockers and even reached my village for investigation but they could not find anything against me. They will not find anything as I have not done anything wrong. I have only worked honestly for the education of Delhi’s children."

आज फिर CBI मेरे दफ़्तर पहुँची है. उनका स्वागत है.

इन्होंने मेरे घर पर रेड कराई, दफ़्तर में छापा मारा, लॉकर तलशे, मेरे गाँव तक में छानबीन करा ली.मेरे ख़िलाफ़ न कुछ मिला हैं न मिलेगा क्योंकि मैंने कुछ ग़लत किया ही नहीं है. ईमानदारी से दिल्ली के बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए काम किया है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) January 14, 2023

Notably, sources in CBI said that the development was not a search operation, but rather a visit in connection to the probe into the Delhi Excise policy case.

Manish Sisodia is among the 15 accused who were named in the agency’s First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 17 in 2022 in connection to alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy (2021-22).