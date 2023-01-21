AAP Lashes Out At BJP For Asking DCW Chief To Step Aside Till Probe Over Assault Ends

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi lashed out at BJP and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena over the prevailing law and order situation in Delhi after BJP wrote to Delhi L-G demanding Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal be asked to step aside from her post till the inquiry into the alleged attack on her gets finished.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has alleged she was molested and dragged by a man for some metres after her hand got stuck in his car window in the wee hours of Thursday.

In the letter to Delhi LG, BJP demanded Maliwal step aside for a fair investigation into the matter.

Atishi, on Saturday, said, "Can the BJP leaders hold a press conference and say that Delhi is safe for women and they can step out of their houses in the dark? It is the L-G who is responsible for law and order in Delhi."

"Swati Maliwal is the only woman who is fighting for the rights of fellow women and the BJP leaders should be ashamed for making such false allegations against her. It’s their responsibility to improve the law-and-order situation in Delhi,” she added.

DCW chief slams BJP

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also slammed the BJP on Saturday for allegedly accusing her of staging the incident of her being harassed.

Taking to Twitter DCW chief said, "Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me. I have done many big things in this short life by tying a shroud on my head. I had many attacks but I did not stop. With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger. No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive!"