AAP Leader Gopal Italia Detained By Surat Crime Branch Over Remarks On State Home Minister

Gujarat AAP leader and former party's state unit president Gopal Italia has been detained by the Surat's Crime Branch team for his controversial remark made against the Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi during an election rally in Gujarat last year. A case was registered in the matter by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker following which the team of Crime Branch arrested him on Monday. However, he was granted bail soon after his arrest. According to reports, while lashing out at the Home Minister of Gujarat over the alleged drugs smuggling in the state, Italia had allegedly addressed Harsh Sanghavi as “Drugs Sanghavi”. After the alleged derogatory remark, a complaint was filed by a BJP member alleging that Gopal Italia had defamed a respectful person through his statement.

According to the FIR filed against the AAP leader, Italia had taken a swipe at the Gujarat Home Minister calling him "Drugs Sanghavi", raising a question that there are several pathways for smuggling of drugs in the state and why the home minister wasn't able to curb them?

Apart from this, AAP's then Gujarat chief had allegedly made several controversial comments during the Gujarat Assembly election campaign last year.

Meanwhile, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The BJP is so shocked by the spectacular performance of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat that it has now arrested our Gujarat leader Gopal Italia. Now BJP has only one aim, how to finish the Aam Aadmi Party. These people will put everyone in jail one by one."

Kejriwal's response has come a day after he was summoned by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and was grilled for over 9 hours as part of the probe into the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. His party's leader Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain are already lodged in jails in the cases related to alleged liquor scam.

गुजरात में आम आदमी पार्टी के शानदार प्रदर्शन से बीजेपी इस कदर बौखलाई है कि अब हमारे गुजरात के नेता गोपाल इटालिया को गिरफ़्तार कर लिया है। बीजेपी का अब बस एक मक़सद है किस तरह आम आदमी पार्टी को ख़त्म किया जाए। एक एक करके सबको जेल में डालेंगे ये लोग। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 17, 2023

Italia, while talking to news agency ANI, said, "Since offences in the FIR were bailable, the Crime Branch let me go. AAP showed its strength in the last election in Gujarat, which is considered BJP's stronghold. That is why they are scared."

Notably, in the Gujarat Assembly polls, which concluded last year, the AAP won only five seats in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. Not only this, AAP's key candidate during the elections, Gopal Italia, himself lost from the Katargam constituency. However, the AAP's performance in the Gujarat elections managed to earn the party the status of a 'national party'.