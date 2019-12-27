AAP Leader Sanjay Singh: BJP Is The Real 'tukde Tukde' Gang

Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that they were the real 'tukde tukde' gang. Singh also mentioned that the people of Jharkhand taught the BJP a good lesson as BJP lost the assembly polls in the state.

Singh's statement comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said accusing the opposition that people of Delhi should punish the "tukde tukde gang" which is "responsible" for violence in Delhi.

Accusing the BJP, Sanjay Singh said, "Real tukde tukde gang is BJP, and Jharkhand people have made them learn a good lesson."

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh commented on the recently released Jharkhand assembly poll results stating that they were indicative of AAP's success in Delhi. He said that the Jharkhand results indicate that elections are being fought on "real issues" and hence he is sure that his party will come back to power for a second consecutive term in Delhi.

The JMM-led 3-party alliance along with Congress and RJD obtained a majority in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly snagging 47 seats, which is more than the halfway mark.

"It is evident that AAP will come back to power in Delhi with a thumping majority. The results of Jharkhand indicate that now elections will be fought on local issues. Today, inflation, education, health are real issues. We have worked on these issues in Delhi," Sanjay Singh said.

Shah's remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of integrated development of East Delhi Hub on December 26. Addressing the gathering during the event, Shah said that people of Delhi should punish the "tukde tukde gang" which is "responsible" for violence in Delhi.

He said, "When the Citizenship Amendment Act was being discussed in Parliament, nobody was willing to discuss it. They were discussing irrelevant things. Once they stepped out of Parliament, they started spreading confusion and disturbed Delhi."

#WATCH Home Minister Amit Shah: Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye. pic.twitter.com/3qJKEHlE9h — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2019

