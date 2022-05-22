Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan sent a defamation notice to the Delhi Police on Sunday claiming that he was being "targetted with fabricated stories". Taking to Twitter, the Okhla MLA alleged that the Delhi Police had attacked his "right to prestige and right to live with dignity" and had defamed his family. In the 11-page complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, Amanatullah Khan has demanded an unconditional written public apology from the police, for infringing his fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

"In the event, you fail to comply with the aforesaid legitimate demands of our client within a period of seven days from the receipt of this notice, we have clear and explicit instructions from our client to initiate proceedings jointly and severally against the organisation of Delhi Police, and its delinquent police officials, seeking appropriate relief's at an appropriate stage including but not limited to compensation/damages to the tune of Rs 10 crores," Khan's complaint read, blaming the Delhi Police for causing "brazen infraction of his family member's Fundamental Rights".

Article 21 of the Constitution of India inter-alia viz. 'Right to Privacy', 'Right to Reputation', and 'Right to live with dignity', which are inviolable facets of 'Right to Life', have been invoked in his complaint.

पुलिस मुझे बताए की आखिर



- कौन सी जमीनों पर मैंने कब्ज़ा किया या कहाँ पर Illegal Construction किया है?

- मैंने कहाँ दंगे भड़काए?

- वो कौन सा गैंग है जिसका मैं हिस्सा हूँ?



आज मैनें @DelhiPolice को मानहानी का नोटिस भेजा है, दिल्ली पुलिस या तो माफी मांगें या हर्जाना भरे। pic.twitter.com/5ryrwI4TRc — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) May 22, 2022

Delhi Police declares Amanatullah Khan 'bad character'

The notice comes weeks after the Delhi Police declared Amanatullah Khan as a "bad character", following a proposal that was sent on March 28 by the Jamia Nagar police station in the Southeast district. According to the Delhi Police, a person who has involvement in several cases, including that of murder and attempts to murder, and can disturb peace in an area is declared a 'bad character'.

A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against him in cases related to intimidation, threatening, causing hurt, rioting, causing hindrance to duties of public servants, and causing enmities between two groups/communities, the document stated.

Notably, Amanatullah Khan and five others were arrested earlier this month on the charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty. The Okhla MLA took part in a protest against an anti-encroachment drive in the Madanpur Khadar area. On Friday, a Delhi court granted bail to Khan in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)