AAP MLA Atishi Asks Centre To Comply With The Farmers' Demands Without Any Conditions

AAP MLA Atishi Marlena on Tuesday reacted to the farmers' protest at the Delhi borders, asking the Central Government to comply with the demands of the agitating farmers without conditions or clauses. Atishi's statements come shortly after the third round of talks between farmers' associations and the Centre concluded on Tuesday, remaining inconclusive. The next round of talks is scheduled for December 3, noon.

"We just have one simple demand. Without any condition, the voice of the farmers needs to be heard. We want for those farmers, who left their homes, the Centre take away those black laws without any condition and complete with the demands of the farmers," said Atishi.

Centre-farmer talks inconclusive

With the third round of talks with the farmers concluding on Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has remarked that the discussions happened in an 'amicable' environment. "The environment of discussions was amicable. It was decided that the next round of talks will be held day after tomorrow at 12 pm. We tried to explain that the laws are not against them and we also told them to form a small committee and have a discussion, but they wanted everyone to deliberate together. We said we have no problem with that," he said.

As per sources, the Centre gave a detailed presentation to the farmers' associations during the third round of talks to clear the air about the three agrarian laws. Sources added that the Centre assured the farmers that the Agricultural Produce Market Committees and the Minimum Support Price system will continue.

According to sources, the government also hinted at setting up a committee which will include representatives of farmers, agricultural experts and its own representatives. However, the farmer leaders reportedly rejected the Centre's offer.

