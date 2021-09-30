AAP MLA, Five Others Acquitted In Abetment To Suicide Case

A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted AAP MLA Narela Sharad Chauhan and five others in connection with abetment to suicide case lodged against them in 2016.

Advocate Pradeep Rana said that the prosecution had recovered a suicide note from the victim in which AML was written. The Crime Branch said it was for MLA Sharad Chauhan and booked him in the case. Sharad Chauhan was arrested but was released on bail by Sessions Court. Since an MLA was charge-sheeted along with other accused, the case was transferred to MP/MLA court.

"After examining the charge sheet the court found that no case was made out against our clients MLA Sharad Chauhan, SI Mukhtiyar and Amit the PA of the MLA. There were no witnesses and evidence against my clients and the honourable court acquitted them along with four others," said Mr Rana.

What was the case?

The victim a female member of AAP had committed suicide in 2016. Another AAP member had levelled allegations against Sharad Chauhan and others that because of them she took the extreme step. On the basis of her last statement, a case was lodged. She went to attend a function thrown by MLA Sharad Chauhan in Narela. Ramesh Bhardwaj offered her lift along with other female workers. When she was left alone, Bhardwaj made a sexual proposal to her saying he was close to MLA and without compromise she would not grow in politics. She had alleged that Bhardwaj touched her and harassed her. She had lodged an FIR against him after that but was receiving the threat that they would kill her daughter. Later she committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

A police official said that Ramesh Bhardwaj, Sharad Chauhan, Amit Bhardwaj, Mukhtiyar Singh, Mohan Lal Verma, Sanjay and Rajnikanth were booked by them out of which all have been acquitted except Ramesh Bhardwaj. Advocate Pradeep Khatri was the defence lawyer of Accused Mohan and Sanjay in the case.