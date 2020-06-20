AAP MLA Raises Concern Over 5-day Institutional Quarantine Order, Says 'people Are Scared'

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday raises concern over Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's five-day institutional quarantine order. According to him, people are saying that they will not get tested since they fear that they will be taken to quarantine centers.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "According to BJP government decree, any corona-infected patient, regardless of symptoms or not, is to be put in a quarantine center for five days. Due to this, I am getting calls from people of my constituency that they won't get themselves tested for fear of being whisked away to quarantine centers."

He further added that with this, Delhi will need 90,000 more beds by June 30. "As per our calculation, Delhi needs 15,000 beds by June 30 but after this order, now we need 90,000 beds by June 30. From where will we get 90,000 beds?" Chadha asked.

Five-day institutional quarantine order

On Friday, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal passed an order putting a stay on the home quarantine and making five days institutional quarantine mandatory for all COVID-19 patients in Delhi. This decision came after the COVID-19 pandemic has spread in threatening proportions in the national capital region.

The Governor in the order stated that after the five-day institutional-quarantine, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients will be sent for home-isolation. The order read, "Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (the patient) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization."

Further, it stated that the governor has observed that home isolation without physical monitoring of the COVID-19 patient may be one of the reasons for the spike in the spread of coronavirus infection in Delhi. According to the government, there are around 8,500 COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi, who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal passes order stopping home quarantine; 5-days institutional quarantine made mandatory for all #COVID19 patients in Delhi pic.twitter.com/0Sn8mJWJlD — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

(With ANI Inputs)