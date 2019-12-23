AAP MLA Rituraj Jha On Kirari Fire: 'There Is A Lapse On Part Of Local Authorities'

On Monday, December 23, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Rituraj Jha expressed his remorse over the Kirari fire incident which claimed nine lives when a cloth warehouse in North-west Delhi caught fire. Rituraj Jha spoke about how the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had immediately taken stock of what had happened and took necessary measures. The Delhi government on Monday, announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in a fire in Kirari area.

"It is unfortunate that such kind of incident has taken place. I have been told that the fire broke out in the building due to a short circuit in the warehouse. We will do whatever is possible. Kejriwal Ji has taken the stock of the situation over the phone. There is a lapse on the part of the local authorities."

AAP MLA Rituraj Jha spoke about how the citizens need to get an electrical repair on time in order to prevent themselves from falling prey to such accidents. While the fire was brought under control by 3.50 am, 9 people had lost their lives and 10 people were found injured. The injured individuals were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals for treatment.

3 children amongst 9 dead

A massive fire broke out in cloth godown in Kirari on late hours of Sunday, December 22 due to an alleged short circuit. The fire which claimed the lives of nine people included three children. Among the children were six-month-old Tulsi, seven-year-old Adarsh, and 10-year-old Udai, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) AK Sharma said. The ADO said that the three were siblings and their parents -- father Udai Chaudhary (33) and mother Muskan (26) -- also died in the fire. The others who died in the fire include Ram Chander Jha (65), Sudarya Devi (58), Sanju Jha (36) and Guddan, the mother-in-law of the owner. They were declared brought dead by Dr Vijay at Sanjay Gandhi hospital here.

(With Agency Inputs)