AAP MLA Waves Cash In Delhi Assembly, Claims He Was Offered Money; BJP Calls It ‘drama’

In a dramatic incident, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mohinder Goel on Wednesday waved a bundle of notes in the Delhi Assembly, claiming that he was offered money as a token amount by a contractor. The AAP leader further alleged that despite demanding an investigation into the matter, no action was taken. Notably, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was present in the House while his party MLA was seeking the Assembly's help.

According to the sources, it has been learnt that the money offered to the AAP MLA was regarding the availability of a job in the national capital’s Ambedker hospital.

Speaking in the Assembly, Goel informed that he has also written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena seeking a probe in the bribery case. However, no response was received.

The MLA further claimed that he also wrote to the DCP of Delhi Police asking for police security as his 'life is in danger', but he did not act upon his complaint. The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) chief sidelined himself from the matter stating that he is not a servant of the government, he alleged.

#BREAKING | Dramatic development in Delhi Assembly: AAP MLA waves notes in Assembly, claims he was offered money.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/uFBmqRrYnP — Republic (@republic) January 18, 2023

'It’s all a drama,' claims BJP

In a conversation with Republic TV, BJP spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This is all a drama of AAP. Instead of raising this issue in the Assembly, Goel should have caught the contractor then and there only when he offered money to him. Instead of revealing the name of the person, the AAP leader is carrying the money and is making the issue that he was forcefully handed over the money.”

“What I am anticipating is that the AAP leader had taken money from the contractor, but is now scared that his name might pop up in the corruption case. It is therefore, he is doing all this drama to save himself,” he added.