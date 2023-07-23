AAP MP Questions Legitimacy Of Centre's Delhi Ordinance, Writes To RS Chairman Dhankhar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Raghav Chadha has written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar raising concerns over the Centre's Delhi ordinance. In the letter, Chadha asserted that the ordinance is "illegitimate" and its introduction in the Parliament is "impermissible".

Citing the Supreme Court's recent order, which granted control of services in the national capital (excluding police, public order, and land) to the elected government, Raghav Chadha vehemently criticises the Centre's actions, saying "After SC order, within 8 days, the Centre brought the ordinance and overturned the top court's order. Now the Central government is trying to introduce the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha so that it can make it a law."

"Introducing it in the Parliament is illegitimate and impermissible. There are three major reasons for that. Today, I have written a letter to the Vice President of India who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, explaining to him these reasons," Chadha said.

Raghav Chadha writes to RS Chairman on Delhi ordinance

In his letter to Jagdeep Dhankar, Vice President of India, Chadha cited three reasons why the introduction of the Delhi ordinance in the Parliament is illegal. "Firstly, this Ordinance and any Bill along the same lines as the Ordinance seeks essentially to undo the position laid down by this Hon'ble Court without amending the Constitution itself from which this position flows. This is on the face of it impermissible and unconstitutional."

"By seeking to take away control over "Services" from the Delhi Government, contrary to the Hon'ble Supreme Court's decision, the Ordinance has lost its legal validity because no law can be made to nullify the court's decision without changing the basis of that decision. The Ordinance does not change the basis of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's decision, which is the Constitution itself," the letter read.

"Secondly, Article 239AA(7) (a) empowers Parliament to make a law to "give effect to" or to "supplement" the provisions contained in Article 239AA. Under the scheme of Article 239AA, control over 'Services' lies with the Delhi Government. A Bill in line with the Ordinance is, therefore, not a Bill to "give effect to" or "supplement" Article 239AA but a Bill to damage and destroy Article 239AA, which is impermissible," Chadha said.

The AAP MP added, "Thirdly, the Ordinance is under challenge in the Hon'ble Supreme Court, which vide its order dated 20 July 2023 has referred the question of whether an Act of Parliament (and not just an Ordinance) can violate the substantive requirements of Article 239AA, to a Constitution Bench. As the constitutionality of any Act that may be passed by the Parliament is already before a Constitution Bench of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, it will be proper to await the outcome of the decision before introducing the Bill."

Furthermore, Chadha urged the RS Speaker not to permit the introduction of the Delhi ordinance and direct the Union government to "withdraw it and save the Constitution".

Delhi ordinance row

The ongoing controversy surrounding the Delhi ordinance revolves around the recent actions taken by the Union government to introduce new regulations governing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Presented on May 19, the ordinance covers a range of issues, including transfer postings, vigilance, and related matters within the GNCTD. The Centre's objective is to bring this ordinance before Parliament and pass it as a law.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a strong stance against the Centre's move, actively opposing the ordinance and seeking support from Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha. Given that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government enjoys a majority in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha has become a crucial battleground for the AAP to challenge the ordinance's implementation.