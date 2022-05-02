AAP MP Sanjay Singh Talks About Setting Tiranga Shakhas In UP; 'Constitution Is Priority'

Following the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political fight over the AAP’s decision of building 10,000 Tiranga shakhas in Uttar Pradesh from July 1, AAP MP Sanjay Singh spoke with Republic over the increasing agitation and remarks of BJP leaders on the building of Tiranga branches.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said, “There were many questions raised and people had many misconceptions when we conducted Tiranga rally in Uttar Pradesh. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers have been conducting Tiranga rallies for over a year now. We walk on the road sloganeering for brotherhood and one nation with our national flag. The only motive of these rallies by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers is to manifest the feeling of brotherhood and equality in the nation. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been working and will work for the sectors like education, health, power, employment, etc.”

“With these notions in mind, we have come up with the decision of setting up 10,000 Tricolor branches in Uttar Pradesh. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will build Tricolor branches with the motto, ‘Har Bharatiya ki Pehchan, Tiranga Nisaan aur Bharat ka Samvidhaan’. The constitution and tricolor flag of India is the priority for AAP, " MP Sanjay Singh further added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh stated, “India will work on the path of the constitution created by Dr. B.R Ambedkar. It will never run on someone’s beliefs or ideologies. By conducting tricolor shakhas in Uttar Pradesh, we will aware people of India’s freedom struggle.”

“We will inform them about the 1857 Gadar incident. The Tiranga branches will also tell about our leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Chandrashekhar Azad, Bhagat Singh, and everyone who fought for India. We will inform citizens of the pathways our leaders gave the nation during the freedom struggle,” MP Sanjay Singh further added.

Parvesh Verma: Sanjay Singh should go to RSS headquarters to learn about Nationalism

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma reacted on Sunday to the AAP announcement of 10,000 tricolor branches in Uttar Pradesh. MP Parvesh Verma said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur to learn the true meaning of nationalism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Parvesh Verma said, "Nobody can become a nationalist by just holding the national flag. This is Arvind Kejriwal’s fake nationalism after his defeat in the recent assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand".