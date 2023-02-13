AAP Objects To Gubernatorial Appointments In Many States, ‘no Need Of Governors Or L-Gs’

Quick links:
IMAGE: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised an objection to the appointment of Governors in various states on February 12 stating they are veteran BJP leaders and will work for the party in the respective states. The Central Government on Sunday appointed six new Governors besides doing a rejig of the Governors of seven states.
Notably, the Congress on February 12 criticised the Central Government’s gubernatorial move to appoint former Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer, who was a part of the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, Triple Talaq and the verdict on Demonetisation.
#LIVE | There is no need of governors or LGs: AAP's #SanjaySingh.— Republic (@republic) February 13, 2023
Tune in to watchhttps://t.co/QIt2r3dJxi pic.twitter.com/QrxsNTxteP
AAP’s Sanjay Singh, hitting out at the Centre’s decision, said, “BJP is appointing state Governors to control the state government. It’s not Raj Bhawan but Raja Bhawan. Persons who have been chosen Governors have worked for the BJP for centuries. So they will work for the BJP,” and also suggested further to stop the practice of appointing governors, L-Gs, “Governor and L-G’s post should be removed. Crores are wasted in their protocols. They don’t get a single vote and want to run the whole government. The practice of appointing L-G and Governor should be stopped.”
He also said people who have historically worked for the BJP are made Governors and how can they turn neutral overnight, “A person after having worked for the BJP for fifty years, who is no longer useful for the party is made the Governor. WIll he become neutral overnight?. How is it possible?. So many BJP leaders have been made Governors. They will work for the party there.”
The grand old party on February 12 attacked the BJP for appointing Ex-Supreme Court Judge Abdul Nazeer as the Andhra Pradesh Governor, Speaking to reporters, Congress' Rashid Alvi said, "Giving government posts and jobs to judges is unfortunate. According to a report, 50% of retired judges of the Supreme Court are being appointed to some positions in the government. People are losing faith in the judiciary due to this. Rama Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid verdicts given by Supreme Court were being questioned by many people."
