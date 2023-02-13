AAP Objects To Gubernatorial Appointments In Many States, ‘no Need Of Governors Or L-Gs’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised an objection to the appointment of Governors in various states on February 12 stating they are veteran BJP leaders and will work for the party in the respective states. The Central Government on Sunday appointed six new Governors besides doing a rejig of the Governors of seven states.

Notably, the Congress on February 12 criticised the Central Government’s gubernatorial move to appoint former Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer, who was a part of the 2019 Ayodhya verdict, Triple Talaq and the verdict on Demonetisation.

‘Governors appointed to control state governments’

AAP’s Sanjay Singh, hitting out at the Centre’s decision, said, “BJP is appointing state Governors to control the state government. It’s not Raj Bhawan but Raja Bhawan. Persons who have been chosen Governors have worked for the BJP for centuries. So they will work for the BJP,” and also suggested further to stop the practice of appointing governors, L-Gs, “Governor and L-G’s post should be removed. Crores are wasted in their protocols. They don’t get a single vote and want to run the whole government. The practice of appointing L-G and Governor should be stopped.”

He also said people who have historically worked for the BJP are made Governors and how can they turn neutral overnight, “A person after having worked for the BJP for fifty years, who is no longer useful for the party is made the Governor. WIll he become neutral overnight?. How is it possible?. So many BJP leaders have been made Governors. They will work for the party there.”

Congress criticises Andhra Pradesh Governor appointment

The grand old party on February 12 attacked the BJP for appointing Ex-Supreme Court Judge Abdul Nazeer as the Andhra Pradesh Governor, Speaking to reporters, Congress' Rashid Alvi said, "Giving government posts and jobs to judges is unfortunate. According to a report, 50% of retired judges of the Supreme Court are being appointed to some positions in the government. People are losing faith in the judiciary due to this. Rama Janmabhoomi and Babri Masjid verdicts given by Supreme Court were being questioned by many people."

Here's a list of the reshuffles and the appointments made by the President:

Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik is now the governor of Arunachal Pradesh. Lakshman Prasad Acharya has taken over as Governor of Sikkim. C.P. Radhakrishnan has become the Governor of Jharkhand. Shiv Pratap Shukla is the new Governor of Himachal Pradesh. Gulab Chand Kataria has been appointed as Governor of Assam. Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer will take charge as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh has been appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, currently Governor of Chhattisgarh will take over as Governor of Manipur. La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur will now be the Governor of Nagaland Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar is now the Governor of Meghalaya Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh will take over as Governor of Bihar. Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand has been appointed as Governor of Maharashtra. Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

Image: ANI